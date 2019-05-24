Hundreds of pupils join in Bunting Cup football festival

More than 300 children from local primary chools took part in The Bunting Cup 2019 at Cavendish Fields, Matlock, with two schools joining in for the first time — Stanton-in-the-Peak and Crich Juniors.

The tournament consisted of six separate Bunting Cups — two girls’ competitions and four mixed gender competitions, with schools grouped according to their size.

Cromford Cobras v Stanton Stalwarts

Castle View Scorpions won the girls’ small school group, scoring 17 goals and not conceding any as keeper Megan Dodds kept seven clean sheets. Lea Lemurs were third and the Churchtown Chargers second.

The girls’ large school group was much closer. Third place went to the Baslow Bananas, who slipped up by losing 1-0 to eventual winners Darley Dale Dingos. Second were Wirksworth Wanderers.

Group 3, the small schools’ group, was also close. After 28 matches, Cromford Cobras and Wessington Wildcats were joint third, with debutants, the Stanton Sizzlers, runners-up after losing 2-1 to eventual winners, the Tansley Trogons.

Group 4, the medium/large schools section, was also won by a single goal. St Joseph’s Rhinos were third behind classmates St Joseph’s Jaguars. Top spot, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over the Jaguars, went to Baslow Beasts.

Baslow Bananas v All Saints Athletic

Group 5, the small/medium schools division, also came down to a 1-0 result between the top two teams. Lea Leopards were third, with Churchtown Chiefs second after losing 1-0 to winners Bonsall Bats.

Group 6, for large schools, was won by All Saints’ Alligators ahead of Ashover Aardvarks and Wirksworth Wolves.

In the subsequent champions competition semi-finals, Tansley Trogons saw off All Saints Alligators and Bonsall Bats overcame Baslow Beasts.

In the finals the Bats overcame the Trogons in the mixed section, while the Dingos of Darley Dale beat Castle View Scorpions in a shoot-out.

Tournament organiser Jeremy Wray, from Castle View Primary School, said: “We’ve had another super day of football.

“The Bunting Cup is now a major event in the local primary school calendar and it’s fantastic to see so many Derbyshire Dales’ children playing sport and having fun.

“There’s a tremendous amount that goes into organising this event and we couldn’t host it without the phenomenal help of lots of people. A massive thank you to: Tash Hubbard and Steve Wain from the Cavendish Fields Sports Association, Jayne Allen and the sports leaders from Highfields School, Matlock, Carl Vickers and the guys at Matlock Town FC Academy, the Friends of Castle View PTA for all the wonderful refreshments and Castle View Primary School for hosting the event. Let’s get ready for next year!”