How William Hill now rates Chesterfield's promotion hopes following unbeaten start to the season - plus the updated odds for Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and the rest of the National League
Chesterfield have had an encouraging to start to the season so far.
Paul Cook’s side are unbeaten with the magic two points per game tally from their first four matches.
Perhaps, more importantly, there are plenty of positive signs of a successful season being shown in the performances, as our Spireites writer Liam Norcliffe reports, here.
They face a tough test these weekend against league leaders Barnet where we will find out exactly what Spireites are made of.
Here’s the latest William Hill promotion odds.
