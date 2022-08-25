Paul Cook’s side are unbeaten with the magic two points per game tally from their first four matches.

Perhaps, more importantly, there are plenty of positive signs of a successful season being shown in the performances, as our Spireites writer Liam Norcliffe reports, here.

They face a tough test these weekend against league leaders Barnet where we will find out exactly what Spireites are made of.

Here’s the latest William Hill promotion odds.

Aldershot Town 80/1

Maidstone United 50/1

Wealdstone 50/1

Maidenhead United 50/1