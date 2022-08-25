News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield are unbeaten so far this season and have shown plenty of positive signs.

How William Hill now rates Chesterfield's promotion hopes following unbeaten start to the season - plus the updated odds for Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and the rest of the National League

Chesterfield have had an encouraging to start to the season so far.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:24 am

Paul Cook’s side are unbeaten with the magic two points per game tally from their first four matches.

Perhaps, more importantly, there are plenty of positive signs of a successful season being shown in the performances, as our Spireites writer Liam Norcliffe reports, here.

They face a tough test these weekend against league leaders Barnet where we will find out exactly what Spireites are made of.

Here’s the latest William Hill promotion odds.

Have your say on the promotion race via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

1. Aldershot Town

80/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Maidstone United

50/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Wealdstone

50/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Maidenhead United

50/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldNational LeagueNotts CountyWrexhamPaul Cook
Next Page
Page 1 of 6