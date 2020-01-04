How we rated every Chesterfield player in vital win against Sutton United

Chesterfield beat Sutton United 1-0 in John Pemberton’s first game as caretaker manager to move the Spireites two points from safety in the National League.
Jonathan Smith struck the winner on 50 minutes, finishing a low cross by Mike Fondop with his left foot from inside the box.
Here are our player ratings from the match:
Shwan Jalal 8
A save pair of hands throughtout. Took the pressure off by collecting a couple of corners and made two excellent saves including one from a Harry Beautyman header late on.
Robbie Weir 6
Steady performance playing out of position at right-back, moved into midfield in the second-half for a short spell before being subbed with 25 to go. Has been struggling with illness.
Will Evans 8
Won the majority of his headers and tackles and was better on the ball than in previous weeks. Should boost his confidence.
Haydn Hollis 7
Gave possession away a few times in the first-half but was always there to cover behind Evans and cleared his lines well.
David Buchanan 8
Excellent. Played in his more natural position at left-back and did not put a foot wrong. Solid defensively and got forward as well.
Curtis Weston 7
Chesterfield’s most consistent performer in recent months. As always he battled well and showed great energy to get up and down the pitch. Looked after the ball well in the second-half.
Jonathan Smith 7
Looked more comfortable in central midfield and arrived late in the box to score a lovely winner on 50 minutes.
Sam Wedgbury 7
Back in the team after not being selected under John Sheridan. Looked a bit rusty in the first-half but improved after the break.
Liam Mandeville 6
Tried to play the killer pass when the simple ball was on but kept things ticking over in midfield nicely. Subbed on 61 minutes for Jamie Sharman.
Scott Boden 7
Worked his socks off the team and ran the channels well. No clear goalscoring opportunities.
Mike Fondop 8
A top performance. Put a one-on-one over the bar in the first-half but occupied the Sutton defence all afternoon. Downside is he was sent off after the final whistle for violent conduct and will miss the next three games.