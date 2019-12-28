How we rated every Chesterfield player in the defeat to FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield lost 1-0 to FC Halifax Town today with Jack Redshaw scoring the winner in the second-half from the penalty spot.

Here’s our player ratings from today’s game:

Shwan Jalal 7

Made a smart stop from Cameron King on four minutes and a number of other good saves after the break to keep Chesterfield in the game.

Josef Yarney 6

Performed well but was subbed on 60 minutes because he was feeling his hamstring.

Will Evans 6

A decent display but needs to find the form that won him the Player of the Year award last season

Haydn Hollis 6

Stopped a certain goal in the first-half with a crucial block and made a couple of late recovery tackles.

Jay Sheridan 5

Delivered a superb cross for Chesterfield’s best chance of the game which Fondop headed wide. Struggled defensively second-half.

Jack McKay 5

Provided a good outlet on the break but was disappointng on the ball.

Curtis Weston 5

Never stopped running but was not too involved in the game.

David Buchanan 5

Kept it simple but like Weston was not overly involved.

Gevaro Nepomuceno 5

Was a threat in the opening 45 but was quiet after the break and was subbed on 68 minutes for Mandeville.

Mike Fondop 6

Probably should have scored a header in the first-half from Sheridan’s cross. Had another opportunity but chose to shoot instead of square the ball to Boden who was in a better position. Subbed for Denton with 20 minutes left.

Scott Boden 5

Didn’t offer a lot in the first-half but was starved of service as well. Had a header and a shot blocked second-half.

Jonathan Smith 4

Replaced Yarney on 60 minutes and gave away the penalty six minutes later.

Liam Mandeville 6

Came on and looked very lively. Linked the play well and kept possession well. Had a goal-bound shot blocked.

Tom Denton 5

Headed a cross straight at the Halifax goalkeeper when six yards out in front of goal. Probably should have scored.