How we rated every Chesterfield player in the defeat to FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield lost 1-0 to FC Halifax Town today with Jack Redshaw scoring the winner in the second-half from the penalty spot.
Here’s our player ratings from today’s game:
Shwan Jalal 7
Made a smart stop from Cameron King on four minutes and a number of other good saves after the break to keep Chesterfield in the game.
Josef Yarney 6
Performed well but was subbed on 60 minutes because he was feeling his hamstring.
Will Evans 6
A decent display but needs to find the form that won him the Player of the Year award last season
Haydn Hollis 6
Stopped a certain goal in the first-half with a crucial block and made a couple of late recovery tackles.
Jay Sheridan 5
Delivered a superb cross for Chesterfield’s best chance of the game which Fondop headed wide. Struggled defensively second-half.
Jack McKay 5
Provided a good outlet on the break but was disappointng on the ball.
Curtis Weston 5
Never stopped running but was not too involved in the game.
David Buchanan 5
Kept it simple but like Weston was not overly involved.
Gevaro Nepomuceno 5
Was a threat in the opening 45 but was quiet after the break and was subbed on 68 minutes for Mandeville.
Mike Fondop 6
Probably should have scored a header in the first-half from Sheridan’s cross. Had another opportunity but chose to shoot instead of square the ball to Boden who was in a better position. Subbed for Denton with 20 minutes left.
Scott Boden 5
Didn’t offer a lot in the first-half but was starved of service as well. Had a header and a shot blocked second-half.
Jonathan Smith 4
Replaced Yarney on 60 minutes and gave away the penalty six minutes later.
Liam Mandeville 6
Came on and looked very lively. Linked the play well and kept possession well. Had a goal-bound shot blocked.
Tom Denton 5
Headed a cross straight at the Halifax goalkeeper when six yards out in front of goal. Probably should have scored.