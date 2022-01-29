Curtis Weston scored Chesterfield's late winner against Eastleigh.

With the game heading for an uneventful goalless draw, Weston fired in from the edge of the box to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match...

Scott Loach 7

His 14th clean sheet of the season. Forced into two saves in the first-half from Hare and Harper, the latter he did well to tip round the post. Untested after the break. His kicking and handling were good. Confident display.

Fraser Kerr 6

Returned to the starting line-up in the back three. There were a couple of shaky moments early on but he grew stronger and didn’t let anything through in the second-half as he won his headers and cleared his lines.

Luke Croll 7

An assured performance in the middle of the defence. Carried on his good work from last week.

Laurence Maguire 8

A solid showing from the skipper. He had two efforts on target in the first-half, the second of which he might be disappointed he did not score. My man of the match.

Tyrone Williams 7

Shifted to right wing-back with King suspended. A fully committed performance. Defensively he was sound with some strong tackles and he won his aerial duels. Did his best to get forward but lacked quality in the final third.

Curtis Weston 7

The matchwinner. Scrapped and battled in the middle of the park. Won the game late on with a superb volley for his first goal of the season.

Jim Kellermann 7

He was fairly lively in the first-half as he tried to create openings in the final third. Tried to go forward at every opportunity in the opening 45. He was more restricted after the break.

Alex Whittle 7

Chesterfield’s bright spark for most of the first-half as he got forward often and delivered some crosses. Eastleigh tightened up on him in the second 45.

Liam Mandeville 7

Ran his socks off and retained the ball well enough. Struggled to create much of note in what was a scrappy game but kept on going. Had one shot from distance which went over the bar in the second-half.

Joe Quigley 5

Anonymous. But in fairness the quality into him was poor. Subbed off with 25 to go.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

A couple of half-chances fell his way but nothing clear-cut.

Akwasi Asante 5

Didn’t have much of an impact when he came on for Quigley.

Jamie Grimes N/A