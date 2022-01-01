Alex Whittle in action for Chesterfield against King's Lynn Town.

Mandeville finished from the edge of the area on 51 minutes to send the Spireites three points clear at the top of the league.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clean sheet number 12 for the season and one of the easiest afternoons he will have. King’s Lynn did not have a shot on target.

Tyrone Williams 7

A really solid performance from him. He didn’t put a foot wrong. Looks more comfortable in the back three compared to wing-back.

Gavin Gunning 6

A much more assured performance than against Halifax. Not really troubled but he mopped up everything at the back and was better in possession. Came off just after the hour with fatigue.

Alex Whittle 7

Another display full of heart and desire. Really enjoying watching him play at the moment. He was absolutely everywhere. Came closest to scoring in the first-half when he hit the side-netting.

Jeff King 7

Great to see him return. Made his first start since November 20 following a knee injury. Clearly not quite at full tilt yet but there were some good moments from, particularly in the second-half. One pass to Tshimanga should have resulted in a goal.

Manny Oyeleke 7

Bossed it. One or two mistakes in possession but overall he controlled the game for the Blues and won the ball back time and time again. Came off with 25 to go.

Curtis Weston 6

Kept things simple and played the pivot role nicely. A couple of rusty moments but he was much-improved compared to midweek.

Calvin Miller 7

Hard-working up and down the left. Delivered plenty of crosses and ran at people. Made some good tackles as well. He has reacted really well since his sending off against Southend.

Liam Mandeville 7

A frustrating first-half in which things seem to bounce off him and he was playing with his back to goal. Improved after the break and scored the winner from the edge of the box.

Saidou Khan 6

Would have liked to have seen more from him in terms of running at players. Worked hard but he has played better.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Showed more signs that his all-round game is improving but fluffed a glorious chance to double the lead late on when he was played in one-on-one.

Jamie Grimes 6

Slotted into Gunning’s position with ease when coming on.

Jim Kellermann 7

Brought more bite and energy to Town’s midfield. Had a good chance with a header but he didn’t connect properly.

Akwasi Asante N/A