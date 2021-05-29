How we rated each Chesterfield player in late win against Halifax to secure play-off place
Chesterfield secured their place in the National League play-offs with a late win against Halifax.
Nathan Tyson tapped in the winner from Liam Mandeville’s cross with 10 minutes remaining at The Shay on Saturday.
Mandeville gave Town the lead in the first-half but the hosts equalised through Darren Stephenson.
Victory means the Spireites finish sixth and will play Notts County away in the play-off eliminator round next Saturday.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game and a dramatic day in West Yorkshire...
