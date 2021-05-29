Chesterfield players celebrate Nathan Tyson's winner.

How we rated each Chesterfield player in late win against Halifax to secure play-off place

Chesterfield secured their place in the National League play-offs with a late win against Halifax.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 7:37 pm

Nathan Tyson tapped in the winner from Liam Mandeville’s cross with 10 minutes remaining at The Shay on Saturday.

Mandeville gave Town the lead in the first-half but the hosts equalised through Darren Stephenson.

Victory means the Spireites finish sixth and will play Notts County away in the play-off eliminator round next Saturday.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game and a dramatic day in West Yorkshire...

1. James Montgomery 7

Didn't have many saves to make but when called upon he made a superb stop early in the second-half from Byrne's header. How crucial that proved to be.

2. Will Evans 8

Calm and composed. One stand-out moment was a vital interception in the first-half when Halifax were through on the counter.

3. Gavin Gunning 8

Didn't miss a kick. A rock. His leadership at the end to drive his teammates on and get them over the line was excellent.

4. Laurence Maguire 8

He was good in possession, defensively sound and almost scored with a header in the second-half which Johnson parried.

