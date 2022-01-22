Chesterfield could not find a way through against Aldershot on Saturday.

The Spireites controlled the majority of the game but could not find the all-important winner against a well-organised Shots side.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match...

Scott Loach 6

Clean sheet number 13 of the season in all competitions. Like most games he was well protected and only had to make a couple of routine saves. No problems with his kicking or handling.

Tyrone Williams 6

Made a bit of a sluggish start to the game but overall he was fine. Tested Aldershot goalkeeper Mitch Walker with a great volley from distance in the second-half.

Luke Croll 7

Didn’t really put a foot wrong in the centre of the back three. Tidied up at the back nicely and never panicked. A man of the match contender.

Laurence Maguire 6

Made a solid enough return to the line-up after being out since October. One or two passes went astray. Provided a decent cross for Quigley in the first-half and had a header on target from a corner after the break.

Jeff King 6

A bit hit-and-miss, just like his delivery from corners. He tried to make things happen but his decision making might have been better at times, particularly in terms of when to deliver a cross. Tested Walker with a long-range free-kick in the first-half.

Curtis Weston 8

My man of the match. Covered for Chesterfield’s defenders several times when Aldershot launched counters. Worked incredibly hard and his sense of danger and positioning was excellent. One or two bits in possession could have been better but he was Town’s standout man, in my opinion.

Saidou Khan 5

Given his chance from the start but he did not really take it. Like his teammates he grew into the game and got better but overall I don’t think he did enough.

Calvin Miller 5

Returned to the starting line-up. Had one soft shot on goal in the first-half. Would have liked to have seen more from him. Subbed on 55 minutes.

Akwasi Asante 5

Played in the number 10 role behind Tshimanga and Quigley but he struggled to get to grips with it. But more minutes under the belt at least. Came off with 25 minutes to go.

Joe Quigley 7

Gave a decent account of himself on his debut. Had two chances in the first-half with headers and brought a save from Walker after the break with a fierce drive. Can’t have trained much with his new teammates so he deserves credit. Will certainly give Town a different option with his height. Replaced late on.

Kabongo Tshimanga 5

Not really his day. Not much fell for him in the box. When one chance did in the second-half he blasted over from inside the area.

Alex Whittle 7

Made a good impact off the bench 10 minutes into the second-half. Showed great tenacity to win the ball on halfway before threading a lovely pass into Quigley for a shot at goal.

Liam Mandeville 7

Another one who made a difference when he came on. Kept possession well and linked the play.

Tom Denton N/A