4. Alex Whittle 8

Slightly just edged out by Croll for my man of the match but he was superb. Playing out of posiiton on the left of the three-man defence, he bombed forward to create overlaps with Miller down the left and had a lot of success. Going the other way, he covered for Kerr and Croll well at times. In general it was a whole-hearted performance. He has been given his chance due to the injury situation and he is taking it so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner