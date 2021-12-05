Jim Kellermann scored Chesterfield's second goal in the win against Salford City.

Liam Mandeville gave the Spireites the lead on 28 minutes with a wonderful strike and Jim Kellermann sealed the victory with four minutes remaining.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game..

Scott Loach 8

Made two or three good saves in the first-half and a couple more comfortable stops after the break. His handling and kicking were on point. Another clean sheet. His first appearance in the FA Cup this season.

Fraser Kerr 8

Back in the side and he was class. He produced several good blocks, including a couple of crucial ones, and won all his headers.Took his opportunity with Tyrone Williams cup-tied.

Jamie Grimes 9

My man of the match. Absolutely immense. He didn’t miss a header all evening and put his body on the line. A commanding display.

Luke Croll 8

He was having a really solid game until he had to come off in the second-half with a thight strain. Came close to scoring with a header which was saved when the score was 0-0.

Calvin Miller 7

Returned to the line-up after his three-match ban. Playing in a more unnatural position on the right, he was a good threat for Town and provided them with an outball in the first-half. He switched back over to the left when Croll went off injured.

Manny Oyeleke 7

It was a boost to see him start after being a doubt due to a calf issue. He probably wasn’t 100% fit and there were some mistakes but he put in a shift.

Curtis Weston 7

Battled hard all match and did the dirty side of the game in tracking runners and tackling. Covered a lot of ground.

Alex Whittle 8

He had a lot of joy down the left flank in the first-half and was a big part in Town’s attacking play. Filled in at left-sided centre-back when Croll got injured and didn’t have many problems. Another good performance from him.

Jim Kellermann 9

An assist and a goal. His assist was a lovely lay-off to tee up Mandeville. His first goal for the club was an excellent finish into the roof of the net to secure the win. It was a top all-round display from him.

Liam Mandeville 8

His stunning strike gave the Blues the lead. He had been lively before the goal and was causing problems. He switched to right wing-back after Croll’s injury and put in a shift.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

He played on the shoulder of the Salford defence and tried to run in behind all game. His best chance came in the second-half but he couldn’t connect with a header. He assisted Kellermann for the second goal after his own chance was snuffed out. Quality of service for him was lacking at times but he worked hard.

Saidou Khan 7

Replaced Croll on 51 minutes.

Jack Clarke N/A

Came on in the final few minutes for his first appearance since September due to injury.

Stefan Payne N/A