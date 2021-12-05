How we rated each Chesterfield player in FA Cup win against Salford City
Chesterfield booked their place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-0 away win at League Two Salford City on Sunday.
Liam Mandeville gave the Spireites the lead on 28 minutes with a wonderful strike and Jim Kellermann sealed the victory with four minutes remaining.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game..
Scott Loach 8
Made two or three good saves in the first-half and a couple more comfortable stops after the break. His handling and kicking were on point. Another clean sheet. His first appearance in the FA Cup this season.
Fraser Kerr 8
Back in the side and he was class. He produced several good blocks, including a couple of crucial ones, and won all his headers.Took his opportunity with Tyrone Williams cup-tied.
Jamie Grimes 9
My man of the match. Absolutely immense. He didn’t miss a header all evening and put his body on the line. A commanding display.
Luke Croll 8
He was having a really solid game until he had to come off in the second-half with a thight strain. Came close to scoring with a header which was saved when the score was 0-0.
Calvin Miller 7
Returned to the line-up after his three-match ban. Playing in a more unnatural position on the right, he was a good threat for Town and provided them with an outball in the first-half. He switched back over to the left when Croll went off injured.
Manny Oyeleke 7
It was a boost to see him start after being a doubt due to a calf issue. He probably wasn’t 100% fit and there were some mistakes but he put in a shift.
Curtis Weston 7
Battled hard all match and did the dirty side of the game in tracking runners and tackling. Covered a lot of ground.
Alex Whittle 8
He had a lot of joy down the left flank in the first-half and was a big part in Town’s attacking play. Filled in at left-sided centre-back when Croll got injured and didn’t have many problems. Another good performance from him.
Jim Kellermann 9
An assist and a goal. His assist was a lovely lay-off to tee up Mandeville. His first goal for the club was an excellent finish into the roof of the net to secure the win. It was a top all-round display from him.
Liam Mandeville 8
His stunning strike gave the Blues the lead. He had been lively before the goal and was causing problems. He switched to right wing-back after Croll’s injury and put in a shift.
Kabongo Tshimanga 7
He played on the shoulder of the Salford defence and tried to run in behind all game. His best chance came in the second-half but he couldn’t connect with a header. He assisted Kellermann for the second goal after his own chance was snuffed out. Quality of service for him was lacking at times but he worked hard.
Saidou Khan 7
Replaced Croll on 51 minutes.
Jack Clarke N/A
Came on in the final few minutes for his first appearance since September due to injury.
Stefan Payne N/A
Came on in the 89th minute.