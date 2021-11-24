1. Scott Loach 6

He was on course for his 10th clean sheet of the season until the two late goals, which he probably could not have done much about. A mix-up between him and Grimes led to Altrincham being awarded an indirect free-kick inside Chesterfield's box in the first-half but he made himself big and did brilliantly to parry it wide. His kicking was more assured.

Photo: Tina Jenner