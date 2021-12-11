Calvin Miller.

Tshimanga hit the winner with six minutes remaining to send the travelling Blues fans wild in the away end.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 7

He didn't have much to do in terms of saves but he commanded his box well and was a calm presence at the back. Another clean sheet.

Fraser Kerr 8

He was excellent and showed a lot of desire. He won so many first contacts and battled hard throughout. Got himself an assist when he headed down Kellermann's free-kick for Tshimanga to finish.

Jamie Grimes 8

A man mountain at the back once again. Didn't miss a header and never panicked. In great form at the heart of the defence.

Alex Whittle 7

A steady outing playing on the left of the back three again. Stuck to the task well and didn't let much though. Surprised Grimsby didn't try to target him in the air.

Tyrone Williams 6

Another steady performer. Played at right wing-back. Defensively he was sound. He won a few balls in the air on the diagonal. Didn't see a lot from him going forward but that's not his natural game.

Curtis Weston 8

My man of the match, just pipping Gimes and Kerr. He won a lot of second balls, his positional sense was superb and he put himself about against some physical opponents. He was a rock.

Manny Oyeleke 7

Still doesn't look 100% fit but he stood up to the challenge well. He sat in midfield and controlled the tempo of the play. Came off late on.

Calvin Miller 7

A professional performance. He was a good outlet down the left in the first-half and he always looked a threat with some dangerous dribbles. Clipped the crossbar with a cross. Quieter going forward after the break but I was impressed with how he carried himself defensively.

Jim Kellermann 7

Worked hard throughout and picked up the ball in some pockets of space. Stood up to the physical challenge well. Came close to scoring in the first-half just before half-time but he was denied by a brilliant save. His free-kick led to the winner.

Liam Mandeville 6

Can't fault his work-rate and his pressing. He was crowded out a lot and most of his work was either deep or out wide. By no means a bad display.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Didn't have his best game and came in for some stick from the home fans but he silenced them when he scored the winner with a clinical finish for his 19th of the season. Almost added a second after that but Crocombe parried. An extra mark because he scored the winner.

Jack Clarke 6

Replaced Mandeville for the final 20 minutes.

Saidou Khan N/A

Came on for Oyeleke for the last 10 minutes.

Stefan Payne N/A