Danny Webb, who was in charge of the Spireites for a second successive match with James Rowe having left the club, watched on as Josh Walker gave the visitors the lead on 35 minutes, finishing low past Scott Loach.

But Town were level before half-time when Jeff King was fouled in the area and Kabongo Tshimanga netted the resulting penalty.

And the winner came from the same scenario as King was fouled in the box again and Tshimanga slotted in the spot-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jak McCourt in action for the Spireites against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Victory keeps the Blues second in the table, one point behind leaders Stockport County, who they face on Tuesday night.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game…

Scott Loach 6

Not a lot he could have done about Walker’s neat finish which went in off the post. But he did make a crucial block to stop Walker putting the visitors back in the lead before half-time. He was not tested in the second-half.

Fraser Kerr 6

He was given a tough time by Dagenham’s best attacking player on the day Myles Weston, who proved a tricky customer with his pace and direct dribbling, particularly in the first-half. But he got to grips with things, with the help of Jeff King, after the break and put in a couple of crunching tackles.

Jamie Grimes 6

Returned to the heart of the defence and he made his presence felt early with a few commanding headed clearances. Might have done better for Dagenham’s goal and one mistake before half-time almost cost them a second goal. But in general he did okay and kept dangerous striker Paul McCallum quiet.

Luke Croll 7

In good form right now and he continued that here with another assured display, this time on the left of the three-man defence, against his former club.

Jeff King 7

He won both penalties with two pieces of direct running into the Dagenham area so he had a big influence on this game. He almost got on the scoresheet himself with a free-kick in the second-half which narrowly went wide. His defensive work, particularly after the break, was impressive.

Jak McCourt 8

My man of the match. This was his first start since November so he deserves a lot of credit. It was a good all-round central midfielder’s performances with tackles, forward passes and shots at goal. He looked like he really enjoyed it. One second-half shot from distance was inches away from going in. He came off after 65 minutes but he was my standout man.

Saidou Khan 7

A much-improved performance for the whole 88 minutes he was on the pitch. Playing in a midfield two with McCourt I wasn’t sure whether he would stay disciplined in his defensive work but he proved me wrong. He was box-to-box and it was much more like the Khan we saw at the start of the season.

Alex Whittle 7

I keep saying it but he keeps going from strength-to-strength. He played with his heart on his sleeve and played like someone who is desperate to stay in the team. He was committed and tenacious throughout.

Liam Mandeville 7

Another one who never stopped running and closing down from the front. Carried the ball well and stayed calm in tight positions.

Akwasi Asante 8

Just edged out by McCourt for my man of the match. This was the best we have seen him since his return from injury. His hold-up play, strength and skill reminded of the Asante we saw last season. Forced a decent save in the first-half with a powerful effort.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Two successful spot-kicks in each half takes his tally to 23 goals in 25 league games. Ice cold.

Manny Oyeleke 7

Replaced McCourt with 25 minutes to go. It was an intelligent substitution by Webb and one which helped shore up the midfield and see the game out.

Jim Kellermann N/A