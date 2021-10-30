The hosts dominated the opening stages and went 2-0 up through Angelo Balanta and George Saunders.
But Town hit back with two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half from Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga.
The Spireites ended the game with ten men when Grimes was sent off for a second yellow card.
The draw leaves Chesterfield third and one point off the top.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings...
1. Scott Loach 6
Had no chance with either goal as both took deflections. Made one good save in the first-half, little to do after the break.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Fraser Kerr 7
A good battling performance. Headed, kicked, tackled and blocked. Solid rather than spectacular.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jamie Grimes 7
His first goal for the club got Town back into the game, heading in King's free-kick delivery at the far post five minutes into the second-half. Harshly sent off late on for a second yellow. He was a threat from set-pieces throughout.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire N/A
He was stretchered off in the opening minutes with a calf problem. Rowe said 'best case scenario' is five-six weeks. He left the ground on crutches.
Photo: Tina Jenner