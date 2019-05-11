How we rated Derby County players in Championship play-off first leg against Leeds United
Derby County manager Frank Lampard admitted his players needed to improve for the second leg of their Championship Play-Off semi-final against Leeds United after Saturday’s 1-0 loss in the first leg at Pride Park.
Our match reporter Liam Kent runs the rule over the Rams squad during the opening 90 minutes. Photos by Jez Tighe.
GK: Kelle Roos-7. Had no saves to make in the first half but came out to collect when called upon. Could do nothing about Roofe's goal but made a big save to deny the Leeds forward moments later. Also denied Klich late on.
RB: Jayden Bogle-5. Tough evening. Leeds got a lot of joy on their left flank. Got sucked in and let Jack Harrison get free down the left for Kemar Roofe's goal. Thought he had won his side a penalty but was over-ruled and given as foul by the Derby right back.
CB: Richard Keogh �-6. The Derby captain put in a solid performance covering for his central defensive partner. He will be disappointed his back line was so easily beaten for Leeds' opener. Booked for a foul on Roofe in the second half.