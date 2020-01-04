How we every Chesterfield player in vital win against Sutton United

Chesterfield beat Sutton United 1-0 in John Pemberton’s first game as caretaker manager to move the Spireites two points from safety in the National League.

Jonathan Smith struck the winner on 50 minutes, finishing a low cross by Mike Fondop with his left foot from inside the box.

Here are our player ratings from the match:

Shwan Jalal 8

A save pair of hands throughtout. Took the pressure off by collecting a couple of corners and made two excellent saves including one from a Harry Beautyman header late on.

Robbie Weir 6

Steady performance playing out of position at right-back, moved into midfield in the second-half for a short spell before being subbed with 25 to go. Has been struggling with illness.

Will Evans 8

Won the majority of his headers and tackles and was better on the ball than in previous weeks. Should boost his confidence.

Haydn Hollis 7

Gave possession away a few times in the first-half but was always there to cover behind Evans and cleared his lines well.

David Buchanan 8

Excellent. Played in his more natural position at left-back and did not put a foot wrong. Solid defensively and got forward as well.

Curtis Weston 7

Chesterfield’s most consistent performer in recent months. As always he battled well and showed great energy to get up and down the pitch. Looked after the ball well in the second-half.

Jonathan Smith 7

Looked more comfortable in central midfield and arrived late in the box to score a lovely winner on 50 minutes.

Sam Wedgbury 7

Back in the team after not being selected under John Sheridan. Looked a bit rusty in the first-half but improved after the break.

Liam Mandeville 6

Tried to play the killer pass when the simple ball was on but kept things ticking over in midfield nicely. Subbed on 61 minutes for Jamie Sharman.

Scott Boden 7

Worked his socks off the team and ran the channels well. No clear goalscoring opportunities.

Mike Fondop 8

A top performance. Put a one-on-one over the bar in the first-half but occupied the Sutton defence all afternoon. Downside is he was sent off after the final whistle for violent conduct and will miss the next three games.