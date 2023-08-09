News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Chesterfield are odds on to be promoted this season. Pic by Tina Jenner.Chesterfield are odds on to be promoted this season. Pic by Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield are odds on to be promoted this season. Pic by Tina Jenner.

How the opening day results has affected the National League's promotion picture and the new odds on Chesterfield, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and York City - picture gallery

Chesterfield got their campaign off to the perfect start with a 4-3 win over Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

It leaves Spireites odds on with SkyBet to secure a place in next season’s League Two.

Relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool – who had been tipped to test Chesterfield ahead of the season – found their new National League life tough with both suffering defeats on the first day.

Here are the latest SkyBet odds after a thrilling opening day.

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

66/1

1. Oxford City

66/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
66/1

2. Dorking Wanderers

66/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales
40/1

3. Maidenhead United

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
40/1

4. Wealdstone

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:National LeagueHartlepool UnitedChesterfieldRochdaleSpireitesYork City