Chesterfield got their campaign off to the perfect start with a 4-3 win over Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the season.

It leaves Spireites odds on with SkyBet to secure a place in next season’s League Two.

Relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool – who had been tipped to test Chesterfield ahead of the season – found their new National League life tough with both suffering defeats on the first day.

Here are the latest SkyBet odds after a thrilling opening day.

