Harry Kane notched the winner after scoring the rebound from his saved penalty, sending England through to their first final of a major tournament since 1966.

Maguire, 28, who attended St Mary’s Catholic High School, was outstanding from start to finish as Gareth Southgate’s men booked their place in the final against Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

Sharing a photo on Twitter of the celebrations at full-time, Maguire said this morning: “It wasn’t a dream”, adding “Good times never felt so good.”

‘Slabhead’, as he is affectionately known as to England fans, backed up his man of the match performance against Germany and goal against Ukraine with a solid defensive display.

But don’t just take our word for it, here’s what the national media have been saying about his top performance…

Telegraph

They rated him 8/10 for his ‘disciplined’ and ‘focused’ display.

Harry Maguire celebrates England's win in the EURO 2020 semi-final against Denmark. Picture: Getty

“Seemed to grow in stature as the game grew older,” they said.

Inews.co.uk

They also rated him 8/10, noting how he was unlucky not to score a header in the second-half when he was denied by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel who somehow kept it out.

“Won a monstrous eight aerial duels,” they added.

Independent

Maguire came in for some big praise from former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

“The biggest compliment he can be afforded is he has brought a quality to England’s defence which the best centre-halves of my generation were, for many reasons, unable to,” Carragher said.

“Maguire’s displays at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 have eclipsed those of illustrious England predecessors.”

Sky Sports

Highlighted how Maguire ‘led by example’ and ‘was almost impeccable’.

Analysing his performance, they said: “He dominated in the air, winning nine aerial duels, more than twice as many as any other England player, and on the ground too, making carefully-timed challenges and vital clearances and interceptions.