How new Chesterfield full back David Buchanan has managed to stay free of serious injuries over long career

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: David Buchanan of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at PTS Academy Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
New Chesterfield full back David Buchanan has explained how he has helped himself to remain free of serious injuries.

Buchanan said: “As you get older you do feel the aches and pains a little bit more. You’ve just got to listen to your body.

I know my body better than anybody, but I’ll listen to the sports scientists and physios here and work before and after training to strengthen any little weaknesses.

I do my own daily routine of stretching, foam rollering, anything I can do to make sure I’m right for a matchday.”