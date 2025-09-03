MK Dons have assembled a high-value squad as they look to win promotion.placeholder image
MK Dons have assembled a high-value squad as they look to win promotion.

How much every League Two squad is now said to be worth following the closure of the transfer window - where Chesterfield, Gillingham, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town rank

The squad rebuilds are done and dusted for a few months following the closure of the transfer window.

Some clubs are spending big in a bid to win promotion, while others are facing the season on a much more limited budget.

There’s some big disparities between squad values around the league with MK Dons’ suggested value towering above that of the likes of Barnet.

So how much is every squad worth? Here we have the answers, based on figures calculated by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

£6.73m

1. MK Dons

£6.73m Photo: Getty Images

£5.05m

2. Bristol Rovers

£5.05m Photo: Getty Images

£4.66m

3. Notts County

£4.66m Photo: Getty Images

£4.55m

4. Salford City

£4.55m Photo: Getty Images

