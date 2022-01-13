How many of these faces do you remember playing for Chesterfield in the early to mid 1980's?

But how many of these players can you remember? If you have pictures or memories of your time supporting Spireites during this period, email [email protected]
1. Chesterfield v Hereford - 2 October 1984
A triumphant goal on the return of Ernie Moss to make the scoreline 3-1 against Hereford on 2 October 1984.
Photo: dt
2. Sheffield United v Chesterfield - 13 December 1980
Alan Crawford of Chesterfield and Ryan of United tangle during a match between Sheffield United and Chesterfield on 13 December 1980.
Photo: DT
3. Halifax v Chesterfield
The ball is safely in the hands of Halifax keeper Robert Hunt, but Chesterfield's Bob Newton appears to be checking that he's still got his teeth.
Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield v Sunderland
Phil Tingay he dives out to meet a challenge by Dick Malone during a match against Sunderland.
Photo: Sunderland Echo