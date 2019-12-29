How long Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire is going to be out injured for

Laurence Maguire is going to be out injured for the rest of the season, coach Mark Crossley confirmed.

Maguire was stretchered off against Solihull Moors on Boxing Day with a knee injury after getting his studs caught in the turf.

“He is done for the season,” Crossley said.

“He was in hospital yesterday.

“His knee popped out.

“It is a dislocation to his knee.

“The ligaments are in tact so that is a positive but he is finished for the season.

“It is a big blow.

“He has done well for us the last couple of games.

“We missed him early part of the season at one stage through illness and he has come back and looked as though he was getting settled and now we have lost him again.”

Maguire posted on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted. Focused on coming back fitter and stronger! Thanks for all the support.”