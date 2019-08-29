How do the the bookies rate Chesterfield's promotion hopes after poor start and who are the other contenders?
Chesterfield were one of the favourites to win promotion from the National League before a ball had been kicked.
But after seven games without a win, how do the bookies rate their chances now? And who are the other contenders? Let's take a look...
Solihull Moors 9/4. Finished 2nd behind Leyton Orient last season but lost to AFC Fylde in the play-offs. Sit fourth in the table so far.
Bromley 15/2. Finished 12th last season. Currently 2nd behind Woking after five wins and two draws.
AFC Fylde 8/1. Finished 5th last season and lost to Salford City in the play-off final at Wembley. Currently 14th with two wins from seven.
Wrexham 10/1. Finished 4th last season but lost to Eastleigh in play-off semi-finals. Currently 13th in the table with two wins from seven.
