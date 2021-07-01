Jack Clarke is one of five new signings Chesterfield have made so far. Picture: Tina Jenner.

How Chesterfield's squad is shaping up after 13 players officially leave and become free agents

The Spireites return to pre-season training a week today and James Rowe’s squad is shaping up nicely ahead of the new campaign.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:22 pm

The 13 players who were not offered new deals are officially free agents as of today which means Town currently have a squad of 24 on their books.

There is plenty of competition for places and we are expecting some more comings and goings before the season starts on August 21.

Let’s take a look at the current squad...

1. Scott Loach - GK

The experienced goalkeeper joined on a one-year deal last month. Currently, he is the only stopper on the Spireites' books.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. George Carline - RWB

He had an outstanding first season for Town and was probably Chesterfield's most consistent performer.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Jeff King - RWB

Recently joined on a free transfer from Halifax, where he was voted the Player of the Year last season. He was also named in the National League Team of the Year. Could his arrival mean Carline switches to right centre-back?

Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Fraser Kerr - RCB

Signed on a short-term deal last season but has agreed a new contract.

Photo: jason chadwick

