How Chesterfield's squad is shaping up after 13 players officially leave and become free agents
The Spireites return to pre-season training a week today and James Rowe’s squad is shaping up nicely ahead of the new campaign.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:22 pm
The 13 players who were not offered new deals are officially free agents as of today which means Town currently have a squad of 24 on their books.
There is plenty of competition for places and we are expecting some more comings and goings before the season starts on August 21.
Let’s take a look at the current squad...
