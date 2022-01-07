Chesterfield face a mammoth task tomorrow when they face the European champions in the FA Cup third round. Non-league teams have beaten top flight teams in the FA Cup, with Lincoln most recently beating Burnley. Hereford, Sutton United and Luton Town have also pulled off a similar feat.

The Londonders were forced to return 3,000 of their 7,000 allocation for the FA Cup fifth round clash at Saltergate.

Failing to sell out their allocation is a piece of history that will most likely repeat itself for the European champions when non-league Chesterfield visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

One thing rather unlikely to repeat itself will be Chelsea’s failure to beat Spireites.

Back on 11th February 1950, a crowd of 28864 packed into Saltergate to see an eagerly-awaited contest which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

A colour clash of blue shirts meant Chelsea had to adopt white shirts following the toss of a coin with the opposition.

The kit toss, to decide which side had the right to wear red, was won by Chesterfield boss Bob Marshall after he attended the Chelsea v Stoke City match the weekend before.

Chesterfield had worn their red shirts in four previous away games that season.

Spireites followed their usual training pattern in the build up to the big game, including a round of golf in Matlock

Chesterfield, who had beaten Middlesbrough in the previous round, were able to field the full strength team of Middleton, Milburn, Capet, Southall, Booker, Halton, Cestelio, Thompson, Marron, McJarron and Dale.

The white shirts were also worn in this replay and were borrowed from Fulham, complete with Fulham's club crest.

Sadly it didn’t go the way of the Derbyshire side, with Chelsea winning 3-0 three days later in front of 59,660 fans. A second half brace from Roy Bentley and a Hugh Billington goal doing the damage.

Chesterfield will always have their place in Chelsea history, however, after becoming the first team ever to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on 21 October 1905 in Division Two.

The Blues have won six FA Cups since the turn of the century having reached the final ten times.

They have only played one non-league side in the FA Cup since WW2, a 1-0 win at the old Scarborough team in 2004.

Woking are the only side to beat Chesterfield this season.