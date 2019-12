Chesterfield had to settle for a point against Solihull Moors at the Proact on Saturday despite being two goals ahead.

Mike Fondop gave the Spireites the lead inside 15 seconds before Jack Mckay doubled their advantage on 17 minutes. James Ball struck just before half-time for the visitors and then Danny Wright headed in a cross in the fifth minute of nine added on to deny Town all three points. Here’s how Town fans reacted to the draw.