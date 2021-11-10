Chesterfield host Weymouth on Saturday. Pictured: Jamie Grimes.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Weymouth in National League clash

The Spireites return to National League action when they entertain Weymouth at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:16 pm

James Rowe’s men could go top of the league if they win and Boreham Wood and Grimsby slip-up.

But Town could be without as many as 10 players due to injury, health and suspension.

The Blues are unbeaten at home this season with five wins and two draws in all competitions.

Weymouth are 17th in the table.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

He was rested against Southend but will no doubt return.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Fraser Kerr - RCB

Has started the last 12 matches and is having a solid season.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Jamie Grimes - CB

He was suspended against Southend but should return in the middle of the back three.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

4. Luke Croll - LCB

Scored on his debut last week. Expected to shift to the left of the three-man defence which is his supposed best position.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
National LeagueChesterfieldWeymouthTechnique StadiumBoreham Wood
Next Page
Page 1 of 4