Chesterfield play Weymouth on Saturday. Pictured: Jamie Grimes.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Weymouth in National League clash

The Spireites return to National League action when they entertain Weymouth at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:32 pm

James Rowe’s men could go top of the league if they win and Boreham Wood and Grimsby slip-up.

But Town could be without as many as 10 players due to injury, health and suspension.

The Blues are unbeaten at home this season with five wins and two draws in all competitions.

Weymouth are 17th in the table.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up...

1. Fraser Kerr- RCB

He has started the last 11 games and is having a solid season so far.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Jeff King - RWB

Picked up his fifth booking of the season against Southend but he is available for this one because yellow cards are treated separately in cup competitions so he remains on four.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Jim Kellermann - CM

He was rested last weekend but came on in the second-half and made an impact with an assist for Tshimanga's goal.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Manny Oyeleke - CM

He has been outstanding since returning from injury.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
National LeagueChesterfieldWeymouthTechnique StadiumBoreham Wood
Next Page
Page 1 of 4