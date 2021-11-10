How Chesterfield could line-up against Weymouth in National League clash

James Rowe’s men could go top of the league if they win and Boreham Wood and Grimsby slip-up.
But Town could be without as many as 10 players due to injury, health and suspension.
The Blues are unbeaten at home this season with five wins and two draws in all competitions.
Weymouth are 17th in the table.
1. Fraser Kerr- RCB
He has started the last 11 games and is having a solid season so far.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King - RWB
Picked up his fifth booking of the season against Southend but he is available for this one because yellow cards are treated separately in cup competitions so he remains on four.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jim Kellermann - CM
He was rested last weekend but came on in the second-half and made an impact with an assist for Tshimanga's goal.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Manny Oyeleke - CM
He has been outstanding since returning from injury.
Photo: Tina Jenner