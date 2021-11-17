Chesterfield take on Solihull Moors on Saturday. Pictured: Curtis Weston.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Solihull Moors in National League clash

The Spireites face a tough test at Solihull Moors on Saturday as they bid to stay top of the National League table.

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:08 pm

James Rowe’s men top the league by one point after just one defeat in 15 games so far.

But this weekend’s opponents are pushing for the play-offs themselves and could cut the gap to three points to Town with a win.

Chesterfield could be without 10 players again due to injury, illness and suspension but that has not halted their form.

Here’s Liam Norcliffe’s predicted line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

Loach has eight clean sheets in 15 starts so far this season.

2. Tyrone Williams - RCB

The defender will face his former club just one week after leaving if he starts ahead of Kerr again.

3. Jamie Grimes - CB

His physicality will be needed against a strong Solihull side.

4. Luke Croll - LCB

Has settled in seamlessly since joining earlier this month. Two wins from two and a goal for him.

