How Chesterfield could line-up against Solihull Moors in National League clash

James Rowe’s men top the league by one point after just one defeat in 15 games so far.

But this weekend’s opponents are pushing for the play-offs themselves and could cut the gap to three points to Town with a win.

Chesterfield could be without 10 players again due to injury, illness and suspension but that has not halted their form.

Here’s Liam Norcliffe’s predicted line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK Loach has eight clean sheets in 15 starts so far this season. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2. Tyrone Williams - RCB The defender will face his former club just one week after leaving if he starts ahead of Kerr again. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3. Jamie Grimes - CB His physicality will be needed against a strong Solihull side. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

4. Luke Croll - LCB Has settled in seamlessly since joining earlier this month. Two wins from two and a goal for him. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales