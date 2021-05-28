How Chesterfield could line-up against Halifax in National League play-off showdown
The Spireites can secure a place in the National League play-offs with a win against Halifax on Saturday.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:16 am
Chesterfield are in the driving seat and know that it does not matter what happens elsewhere as long as they collect the three points.
The hosts can still gatecrash the top seven themselves so it is all set for a nailbiting clash at The Shay.
No doubt there will be many twists and turns along the way.
Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up for the big game...
