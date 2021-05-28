Chesterfield can secure a play-off place with a win against Halifax on Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Halifax in National League play-off showdown

The Spireites can secure a place in the National League play-offs with a win against Halifax on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:16 am
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:16 am

Chesterfield are in the driving seat and know that it does not matter what happens elsewhere as long as they collect the three points.

The hosts can still gatecrash the top seven themselves so it is all set for a nailbiting clash at The Shay.

No doubt there will be many twists and turns along the way.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up for the big game...

1. James Montgomery - GK

He's edged in front of Grant Smith in recent weeks.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Will Evans - RCB

Has been playing well since he returned to the side.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Gavin Gunning - CB

He was outstanding against Dagenham. He is being assessed on a match by match basis so fingers crossed he is fit for this one.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

Got an assist last Saturday.

Photo: jason chadwick

