Chesterfield are in the driving seat and know that it does not matter what happens elsewhere as long as they collect the three points.

The hosts can still gatecrash the top seven themselves so it is all set for a nailbiting clash at The Shay.

No doubt there will be many twists and turns along the way.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up for the big game...

1. James Montgomery - GK He's edged in front of Grant Smith in recent weeks.

2. Will Evans - RCB Has been playing well since he returned to the side.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB He was outstanding against Dagenham. He is being assessed on a match by match basis so fingers crossed he is fit for this one.

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB Got an assist last Saturday.