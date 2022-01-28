Chesterfield visit Eastleigh on Saturday. Pictured: Akwasi Asante.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Eastleigh in National League encounter

Chesterfield head to Eastleigh on Saturday aiming to end a tough week on a positive note.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:46 pm

With manager James Rowe suspended due to allegations of misconduct, first-team coach Danny Webb will lead the Spireites at the Silverlake Stadium.

Town slipped to second in the table in midweek and could find themselves further down the league by the time this one kicks-off at 5.20pm.

Eastleigh sacked manager Ben Strevens on Wednesday following some poor results.

Here’s Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Spireites line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

The stopper has 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

2. Fraser Kerr - RCB

With King suspended, Kerr could be the one to come into the back three with Williams pushed further forward.

3. Luke Croll - CB

Came in for lots of praise for his performance in the middle of defence against Aldershot last week so should continue there.

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

Made a solid enough return to the side last weekend after three months out.

