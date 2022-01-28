With manager James Rowe suspended due to allegations of misconduct, first-team coach Danny Webb will lead the Spireites at the Silverlake Stadium.
Town slipped to second in the table in midweek and could find themselves further down the league by the time this one kicks-off at 5.20pm.
Eastleigh sacked manager Ben Strevens on Wednesday following some poor results.
Here’s Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Spireites line-up...
1. Scott Loach - GK
The stopper has 13 clean sheets in all competitions.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Fraser Kerr - RCB
With King suspended, Kerr could be the one to come into the back three with Williams pushed further forward.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Luke Croll - CB
Came in for lots of praise for his performance in the middle of defence against Aldershot last week so should continue there.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Laurence Maguire - LCB
Made a solid enough return to the side last weekend after three months out.
Photo: Tina Jenner