Chesterfield host Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge in huge National League clash

The excitement is building ahead of Chesterfield’s monster clash against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:52 pm

The Spireites desperately need a win to maintain their hopes of making the play-offs this season.

The visitors, meanwhile, can still gatecrash the top seven themselves so only a win will do for the Daggers.

The match is a sell-out with 3,000 Town fans returning to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield starting line-up...

1. James Montgomery - GK

He will probably keep the number one spot for the rest of the season now after his recent performances.

2. Will Evans - RCB

Evans and Yarney will battle it out for the right-sided centre-back spot. If Gunning is not fit then both will play.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB

He missed out against Wealdstone because of his injury issues but hopefully he is back. Having no midweek game should have helped him. It would be a big boost if he returns.

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

Skippered the side last time out.

