How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge in huge National League clash
The excitement is building ahead of Chesterfield’s monster clash against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday (3pm KO).
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:52 pm
The Spireites desperately need a win to maintain their hopes of making the play-offs this season.
The visitors, meanwhile, can still gatecrash the top seven themselves so only a win will do for the Daggers.
The match is a sell-out with 3,000 Town fans returning to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.
Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield starting line-up...
Page 1 of 4