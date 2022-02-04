Webb led Town to a 1-0 win against Eastleigh last weekend and he will be in the hot-seat again.
A win could take the Blues top of the league but they would need leaders Stockport County to slip-up against rock-bottom Dover Athletic.
Dagenham are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.
1. Scott Loach - GK
He has the joint most clean sheets in the league this season with 13.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Tyrone Williams - RCB
Did a decent enough job at right wing-back against Eastleigh but with King available again Williams should return to his more natural position. This woulod mean Kerr would drop out.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Luke Croll - CB
Two appearances in the middle of the back three and two consecutive clean sheets. Will face his former side if selected.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Laurence Maguire - LCB
He was named in the Vanarama Team of the Week for his performance against Eastleigh.
Photo: Tina Jenner