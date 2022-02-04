Chesterfield are back in action against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge

First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge of the Spireites again on Saturday as they take on Dagenham and Redbridge at the Technique Stadium.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:28 pm

Webb led Town to a 1-0 win against Eastleigh last weekend and he will be in the hot-seat again.

A win could take the Blues top of the league but they would need leaders Stockport County to slip-up against rock-bottom Dover Athletic.

Dagenham are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

He has the joint most clean sheets in the league this season with 13.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

2. Tyrone Williams - RCB

Did a decent enough job at right wing-back against Eastleigh but with King available again Williams should return to his more natural position. This woulod mean Kerr would drop out.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales

3. Luke Croll - CB

Two appearances in the middle of the back three and two consecutive clean sheets. Will face his former side if selected.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

4. Laurence Maguire - LCB

He was named in the Vanarama Team of the Week for his performance against Eastleigh.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldSpireitesTechnique StadiumEastleighBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 4