The Spireites travel to the fifth-placed National League North side in the fourth qualifying round.
With Town’s main target being promotion and with a number of injuries in the camp, boss James Rowe is expected to make some changes for the trip to the Tameside Stadium.
The winner of the tie will advance to the first round proper.
1. Melvin Minter - GK
Minter could be in line for his first competitive Chesterfield appearance after signing for the club in the summer.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Fraser Kerr - RCB
He came off injured in the first-half against Southend on Saturday but he is expected to be okay. Ideally you would probably like to rest him but Town are low on numbers for right-sided defenders now George Carline is injured.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jamie Grimes - CB
Grimes filled in well for the injured Kerr on Saturday and will probably get a start here. I think he might come into the middle of the back three in place of Gavin Gunning.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire - LCB
With the Blues being light on numbers in defence, Maguire is likely to start rather than sitting this one out.
Photo: Tina Jenner