Could Akwasi Asante start against Barnet on Saturday?

How Chesterfield could line-up against Barnet in National League clash

Chesterfield will close the gap to league leaders Halifax to just one point if they can win at Barnet on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:51 pm

The Spireites, who beat the Bees 4-2 in the reverse fixture, head to The Hive having had a full week to prepare for this one after losing to Chelsea last weekend.

Boss James Rowe has a nice selection headache for the trip south. Does Akwasi Asante start? Which three defenders does he go with?

Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

The 33-year-old is set to face his former club.

2. Tyrone Williams - RCB

He was cup-tied for Chelsea but I expect him to return in place of Kerr.

3. Gavin Gunning - CB

The skipper is still building up his match fitness after injury. I think he will start against Barnet but Grimes will still at Maidenhead on Tuesday.

4. Alex Whittle - LCB

Chesterfield's standout player for the last few weeks. Gave a solid account of himself at Chelsea. On form he is undroppable.

