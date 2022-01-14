How Chesterfield could line-up against Barnet in National League clash

The Spireites, who beat the Bees 4-2 in the reverse fixture, head to The Hive having had a full week to prepare for this one after losing to Chelsea last weekend.
Boss James Rowe has a nice selection headache for the trip south. Does Akwasi Asante start? Which three defenders does he go with?
1. Scott Loach - GK
The 33-year-old is set to face his former club.
2. Tyrone Williams - RCB
He was cup-tied for Chelsea but I expect him to return in place of Kerr.
3. Gavin Gunning - CB
The skipper is still building up his match fitness after injury. I think he will start against Barnet but Grimes will still at Maidenhead on Tuesday.
4. Alex Whittle - LCB
Chesterfield's standout player for the last few weeks. Gave a solid account of himself at Chelsea. On form he is undroppable.
