Three points for Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium against the Shots and anything other than victory for Halifax would put James Rowe’s men back on top of the pile.
But they face a much-improved Aldershot side who have pulled away from the relegation zone recently.
Here is Liam Norcliffe’s predicted Chesterfield line-up as they aim to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Maidenhead United.
1. Scott Loach - GK
Twelve clean sheets for the season, including 11 in the league.
2. Tyrone Williams - RCB
Appears to be ahead of Kerr in the pecking order at the moment.
3. Jamie Grimes - CB
Didn't have his best game in midweek but with Gunning out injured for two weeks he should remain in the middle of the back three.
4. Laurence Maguire - LCB
Three games in a week might be too much for Croll after his injury so we could see Maguire return after his injury lay-off.
