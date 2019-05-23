One of the stars of the 2018/19 National League season, Adi Yussuf

Hot property - five out of contract National League stars Chesterfield and promotion rivals could look at

A number of the National League's top 2018/19 performers are out of contract this summer.

Here are five that Chesterfield and the other 2019/20 promotion hopefuls could consider as potential additions.

Ben Killip has been offered a new deal by Braintree Town. The 23-year-old earned call ups to the England C team this season and won the Supporters Player of the Year award.
Winger Blair Turgott was a transfer target for Chesterfield earlier in the season. The speedster was captain of relegated Maidstone, for whom he fired in 15 goals in 32 games this season.
Andrew Boyce played more than 40 times for beaten play-off qualifiers Eastleigh this season. The 29-year-old, a commanding centre-half, won promotion to League One with Scunthorpe in 2014.
Adi Yussuf got 17 goals in 49 games for National League runners-up Solihull Moors this season. Unsurprisingly, they've offered him a new deal. The former (whisper it) Stag recently had a call up to the Tanzanian national team.
