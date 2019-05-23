Hot property - five out of contract National League stars Chesterfield and promotion rivals could look at A number of the National League's top 2018/19 performers are out of contract this summer. Here are five that Chesterfield and the other 2019/20 promotion hopefuls could consider as potential additions. Ben Killip has been offered a new deal by Braintree Town. The 23-year-old earned call ups to the England C team this season and won the Supporters Player of the Year award. jpimedia Buy a Photo Winger Blair Turgott was a transfer target for Chesterfield earlier in the season. The speedster was captain of relegated Maidstone, for whom he fired in 15 goals in 32 games this season. jpimedia Buy a Photo Andrew Boyce played more than 40 times for beaten play-off qualifiers Eastleigh this season. The 29-year-old, a commanding centre-half, won promotion to League One with Scunthorpe in 2014. jpimedia Buy a Photo Adi Yussuf got 17 goals in 49 games for National League runners-up Solihull Moors this season. Unsurprisingly, they've offered him a new deal. The former (whisper it) Stag recently had a call up to the Tanzanian national team. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2