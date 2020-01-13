'Hopefully boycotting Chesterfield fans will return for AFC Fylde match', says our Spireites fan writer

A week off for Chesterfield as the club were already out of the FA Trophy, and its good to know that John Pemberton has got down to work and signed us a new right-back on loan from Burnley.

Let’s hope Jordan Cropper can fit in nicely and the curse of the right back position doesn’t hit him and he manages to play ‘til the end of the season.

I’m sure all Blues fans would like to thank Nicky Law and Sean Dyche for helping us out when we needed it most, all we need now is for Burnley to loan us a right sided midfielder, a left sided midfielder and a ball playing central midfielder and we’ll soon be climbing the table.

Our ex loanee Jermaine McGlashan wasn’t wanted by his parent club at Swindon and has now signed for Ebbsfleet who sit directly below us in the table, we play them at home on February 22 in a crunch fixture. Let’s hope he gets well marshalled by our defence as he’s certainly a dangerous player and one who many thought didn’t get a fair go at the Proact Stadium

It’s good to see that the club have released a video of the players in training at Hasland, although online someone suggested it’s a PR exercise to prevent people asking that age old question “What do the players do all week?”

It’s Eastleigh away next for us and certainly a game we’d hope to get something from, meanwhile it’s worth taking a look at the form and fixtures of clubs around us.

Chesterfield will be without striker Mike Fondop for the next three matches after he was sent off against Sutton United.

Fylde play Notts County midweek and then Torquay, hopefully they’ll be suffering a fixture pile up after their gallant effort in the FA cup against Sheffield United.

We have the Lancashire outfit in our next home match which Chesterfield simply cannot afford to lose, their manager Jim Bentley spent many years at Morecambe keeping them in the Football League so he’ll know what a relegation fight is all about. Hopefully all the people who have been boycotting home games or bought season tickets and aren’t attending will be back for the AFC Fylde match. Generating a bit of atmosphere at the last home game against Sutton certainly helped the team get over the line and get three points in the bag, although the next three games will be without Michael Fondop, so every extra bit of help will be required.

By Roland Gent