Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th May 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 10:21 BST
It’s that exciting time of the year when we can already start thinking about next season.

Watching League Two football offers some pretty good value. Some of the prices can vary with some clubs offering much better value for money than others.

Chesterfield are preparing for a return to the Football League, with the cheapest adult season-ticket now priced at £395.

Most early bird deals have now expired around the league. But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket currently available and run from cheapest to most expensive.

£189

1. Fleetwood Town

£189Photo: Pete Norton

£249

2. Morecambe

£249Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

£250

3. Salford City

£250Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

£275

4. Doncaster Rovers

£275Photo: Ed Sykes

