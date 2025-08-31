Harry McKirdy scored twice to put the visitors in charge at half-time on an emotional afternoon as tributes were paid to Phil Kirk, who passed away last weekend, aged 59.

But Spireites showed what they are all about in the seconf half with goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra securing a battling point.

It leaves Spireites second in the early League Two table, with a revenge mission at Walsall next up for the promotion-chasers.

Our man Brian Eyre joined those looking on, and took these pictures of some of the fans in the stands

1 . Spiretes 2 Crawley 2 Chesterfield fought back from two down to bag a point at home to Crawley on an emotional afternoon for the club. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

