Here's our best pictures of the Chesterfield fans who watched yesterday's draw with Crawley Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Aug 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Chesterfield fought hard to rescue a 2-2 draw against Crawley at the weekend.

Harry McKirdy scored twice to put the visitors in charge at half-time on an emotional afternoon as tributes were paid to Phil Kirk, who passed away last weekend, aged 59.

But Spireites showed what they are all about in the seconf half with goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra securing a battling point.

It leaves Spireites second in the early League Two table, with a revenge mission at Walsall next up for the promotion-chasers.

Our man Brian Eyre joined those looking on, and took these pictures of some of the fans in the stands

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo: Brian Eyre

