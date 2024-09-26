It could also be somewhat of a historic day for Paul Cook’s men as Spireites look to record a win over Rovers for the first time since Feb 12 2005.
That day Spireites claimed a 1-0 win thanks to an 87th minute goal from substitute Tcham N'Toya-Zoa.
It’s a name that a few of you might not remember, but there are certainly a few members of the starting side who will conjure up a sense of nostalgia.
Here we take a look at the team who claimed victory.
1. Carl Muggleton
Muggleton played over 120 games for Chesterfield during his four-year stay with the club. He signed a new two-year contract in May 2004, but left Chesterfield by mutual consent in March 2006 Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Alex Bailey
Bailey began as an Arsenal trainee, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2001, but was released by the Gunners and signed by Chesterfield prior to the start of the 2004–05 season. He remained at Saltergate for three years scoring one goal before moving on to Halifax Town. Photo: Getty Images
3. Aaron Downes
At the end of the 2006–07 season following his side's relegation to Football League Two not only did he sign an extension to his current contract at Chesterfield but he also was made team captain. Downes was at that time a valued member of the squad and would enjoy and eight season spell with the club. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ian Evatt
Ian Evatt captained Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2012/13 and enjoyed two spells with the club. A born winner, Chesterfield he has also won promotions as a manager with Barrow and Bolton, as well as winning the EFL Trophy with Bolton. Photo: Chris Etchells
