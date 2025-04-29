Chesterfield were seconds away from victory before being undone by a 94th minute equaliser.Chesterfield were seconds away from victory before being undone by a 94th minute equaliser.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 09:21 BST
It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Spireites fans this season.

And there’s going to be one even bigger rollercoaster still to come as Spireites look to bag a play-off spot at Accrington on Saturday.

A bit of a slow start to the season, punctuated by far too many draws, gave way to Spireites picking up some momentum.

Some quick-fire wins saw Spireites push their way into the play-off places, with optimism high that they could kick up.

Injuries put Spireites under the cosh with results dropping off and the team sliding down the table.

But another good run of form has seen Spireites climb the table and take their play-off dream into the final 90 minutes of the season.

Wherever they finish, the Spireites fans have more than enjoyed the ride this sseason.

Here are just some of the fans who have been at games this season. Take a look and see who you know.

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September.

1. Chesterfield v Grimsby

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

2. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

3. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

4. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

