And there’s going to be one even bigger rollercoaster still to come as Spireites look to bag a play-off spot at Accrington on Saturday.

A bit of a slow start to the season, punctuated by far too many draws, gave way to Spireites picking up some momentum.

Some quick-fire wins saw Spireites push their way into the play-off places, with optimism high that they could kick up.

Injuries put Spireites under the cosh with results dropping off and the team sliding down the table.

But another good run of form has seen Spireites climb the table and take their play-off dream into the final 90 minutes of the season.

Wherever they finish, the Spireites fans have more than enjoyed the ride this sseason.

Here are just some of the fans who have been at games this season. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website.

1 . Chesterfield v Grimsby Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season against Grimsby on 7th September. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales