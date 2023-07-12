The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has had its most successful season on and off the pitch.

This year it attracted over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s. Clubs travelled from as far as Norfolk with winners of the various tournaments coming from Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Dave Hoult, Secretary said “The Summer Festival of Football is the biggest event in the club’s calendar.

"We aim to provide the best experience for the teams taking part and it has been lovely to receive positive feedback. We start planning for 2024 now.”

Antony Maidens, Chair, added: “The tournament could not happen without the many volunteers from the club and the local community who give up three weekends of their summer to ensure the event runs smoothly.”

“From supporting the teams taking part to setting up and taking down the pitches and from helping with parking and road management and running stalls, all play an integral part in the festival's success. We thank you all.”

Here we take a look at some of this action in this picture gallery from across the tournament.

1 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

2 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

3 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

4 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales