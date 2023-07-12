News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Action from the U13 competition.Action from the U13 competition.
Action from the U13 competition.

Here's 50 great pictures from New Tupton Ivanhoe's Summer Festival of Football

The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has had its most successful season on and off the pitch.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:27 BST

This year it attracted over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s. Clubs travelled from as far as Norfolk with winners of the various tournaments coming from Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Dave Hoult, Secretary said “The Summer Festival of Football is the biggest event in the club’s calendar.

"We aim to provide the best experience for the teams taking part and it has been lovely to receive positive feedback. We start planning for 2024 now.”

Antony Maidens, Chair, added: “The tournament could not happen without the many volunteers from the club and the local community who give up three weekends of their summer to ensure the event runs smoothly.”

“From supporting the teams taking part to setting up and taking down the pitches and from helping with parking and road management and running stalls, all play an integral part in the festival's success. We thank you all.”

Here we take a look at some of this action in this picture gallery from across the tournament.

Action from the U13 competition.

1. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

2. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

3. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

4. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:West MidlandsNorfolkYorkshire