News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Here's 50 cracking retro images of Chesterfield fans showing their support down the years

Spireites fans got their first look at their side on Tuesday in the 9-0 thrashing of Matlock.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

As ever the Chesterfield fans were there in big numbers to cheer on their side as the new season gets ever closer.

Our latest retro gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who have been there down the years to follow the ups and downs of Spireites.

We’ve got the emotional final game at Saltergate covered, the title-winning joy under Paul Cook and the trips to Wembley against Peterborough and Notts County.

Take a look and see who you can spot in the stands, and if you have any pictures for us – email [email protected]

Get the latest Spireites news here.

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

1. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

2. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

3. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

4. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldMatlockPeterboroughNotts CountyPaul CookWembley