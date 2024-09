We’ve got matches against Chorley, Notts County, Grimsby Town, and Borehamwood amongst others with the side getting cracking support as ever.

Take a look at these images and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . London-bound Chesterfield FC fans set off for Chelsea. Pictures are the Bowmer family Sarah, Paul, Joseph and William. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town. Fans celebrate after Chesterfield won the League 2 Championship in May 2014. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Chelsea v Chesterfield Chesterfield FC fans set off to London. Pictured are Sarah and Lucas Parkin. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales