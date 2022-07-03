Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield in 2008. He completed the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020.

It might not be the same as playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid or Rangers and Celtic, but playing for both Stags and Spireites will get the rival fans talking.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:28 pm

Everyone knows Ernie Moss is an icon on both sides of the M1 corridor, but here are 18 others you might not know played for both clubs.

1. Ernie Moss

Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's all-time leading goalscorer with 192 goals during three spells at Spireties. He also played 57 times for Mansfield between 1976-1979 before he moved back to Chesterfield.

Photo: JPI

2. Dion Donohue

Dion Donohue played 56 times for Chesterfield, before his ill-fated spell at Mansfield. He arrived not fully recovered from injury and was subbed at half time on his debut in the EFL Cup against Morecambe. His contract was terminated two weeks later for a breach of club discipline.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Jordan Bowery

Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield on 30 August 2008, in a 1–0 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers. He went to play for a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, Rotherham and Crewe, before completing the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Craig Westcarr

Craig Westcarr scored as Chesterfield won the JPT at Wembley in the 2011/12 season. After spells with Walsall and Portsmouth, he joined Mansfield for the 2015/16 season, scoring three goals in 24 appearances.

Photo: Getty Images

