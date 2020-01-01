Today's player ratings from Chesterfield's 3-0 loss at Solihull Moors.

Here's how we every Chesterfield player in disappointing loss to Solihull Moors

Chesterfield suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Solihull and there were no players who could come out with any real credit.

Click through to see how we rated them individually...

Made a good save from Jake Beesley in the first-half and two smart stops in the second-half to keep the scoreline at 1-0. Was lobbed for Beesley's opener but appeared to have no choice but to try and close the angle.

1. Shwan Jalal - 6

Made a good save from Jake Beesley in the first-half and two smart stops in the second-half to keep the scoreline at 1-0. Was lobbed for Beesley's opener but appeared to have no choice but to try and close the angle.
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
Freelance
Buy a Photo
The right-back was subbed after eight minutes after going down feeling his hamstring and replaced by Robbie Weir.

2. Josef Yarney - n/a

The right-back was subbed after eight minutes after going down feeling his hamstring and replaced by Robbie Weir.
Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Misjudged the flight of the ball for Solihull's first goal and was troubled by Jake Beesley all afternoon.

3. Will Evans - 4

Misjudged the flight of the ball for Solihull's first goal and was troubled by Jake Beesley all afternoon.
Howard Roe/AHPIX.com
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Just like Evans, could not cope with Beesley and lost the battle with Solihull's forward players.

4. Haydn Hollis - 4

Just like Evans, could not cope with Beesley and lost the battle with Solihull's forward players.
Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4