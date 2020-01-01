Here's how we every Chesterfield player in disappointing loss to Solihull Moors
Chesterfield suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Solihull and there were no players who could come out with any real credit.
Click through to see how we rated them individually...
1. Shwan Jalal - 6
Made a good save from Jake Beesley in the first-half and two smart stops in the second-half to keep the scoreline at 1-0. Was lobbed for Beesley's opener but appeared to have no choice but to try and close the angle.