From reaching the League One play-off semi-finals in 2015, to back-to-back relegations out of the Football League by 2018, there has been plenty of ups and downs for Spireites supporters in the last 10 years. We asked DT readers to name the players who would make their Chesterfield ‘Team of the Decade’ and here it is:

1. Goalkeeper Tommy Lee.

2. Defender Tendayi Darikwa.

3. Defender Ian Evatt.

4. Defender Liam Cooper.

