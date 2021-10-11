'He was fantastic' - Chesterfield's Jeff King shines with three assists against Southend United

The wing-back, a summer signing from Halifax, produced his best performance in a Chesterfield shirt against Wrexham and then followed it up with an even better one against Southend United.

The 25-year-old’s free-kick led to Fraser Kerr’s opener at Wrexham and he assisted three of the four goals in the thumping win against the Shrimpers.

As well as his attacking contributions, the Liverpool-born man has done well going the other way too.

Jeff King in action against Southend on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/SUFC.

“I thought he was excellent,” first-team coach Danny Webb told the DT after Saturday’s victory.

“He did the sort of stuff with the ball that gets the supporters off their seat, he got a bad cut on the head for being brave, he tackled, he cleared and he provided goals.

“Today he was fantastic.”

King’s Spireites career has been a bit stop-start due to a slight injury at the beginning of the season and the form of George Carline made it difficult for him to come back into the starting line-up straight away.

However, he has still had influences on games such as winning penalties against Aldershot Town and Barnet.

The pacy wideman has been used on both flanks but with Carline set to be out for five months King could find himself occupying the right side more often than not now.

Webb said: “It is very, very sad about George Carline and the time he is going to probably miss but Kingy came in the other night against Wrexham and today. He has come back to his more historical position of right wing-back or full-back and he has taken to it like he has never been away from it.

“I think it is important to remember we are 11 games in, which is a good chunk of the season but you will also find that some players might not hit their proper stride until 22-23 games. Obviously we are hoping all of our players are on it now, which today we saw that they are.