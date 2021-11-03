Hayfield thrash Pilsley to keep up their perfect start in Hope Valley League

Jack Howell, Hayfield’s hat-trick hero.

Pilsley knew their task would be a tough one and it was made harder when they found themselves three down in the opening 15 minutes.

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute when Kieran Connell fired low past home keeper and manager Andy Bird.

The High Peak side doubled their advantage four minutes later when Oliver Wyatt fancied his chances from 25 yards out when he curled an effort into the top left hand corner of the home goal.

The score line looked more ominous just before the quarter of an hour mark with the ball bouncing around close to the home goal Bird pulled off two fine stops but he couldn't stop Jack Howell striking the ball over the line to make it three.

The fourth came also to Howell who doubled his tally when he placed the ball into the Pilsley goal who were grateful for the half time whistle of referee Glanville and the chance to re group.

With Hayfield making use of their collection of substitutes at half time and during the second half, it did not stop them extending their leading further within five minutes of the re start.

It was the ever dangerous Howell who would convert confidently at the back post and in the process claim his hat trick.

Pilsley started to gain some possession and a foothold in the game to dream of a couple of consolation goals maybe, but normal service for Hayfield was resumed on eighty two minutes when Kieran Sharp drove into the left hand side of the box and fired past Bird in the Pilsey goal.

On the stroke of time the home side would get a consolation goal although even this was courtesy of the visitors, a free kick floated in off the left saw a group of players gather under the ball and the unfortunate left back Joseph Wyatt headed past his own keeper who was off his line.